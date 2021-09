Kid Safe California trying to prevent SVP from being placed in Santa Cruz

LA MESA (KUSI) – The group “Kid Safe California” is once again preventing placement of another sexually violent predator in a neighborhood, but this time it’s not in San Diego.

69-year-old Michael Cheek was expected to be placed in a neighborhood in Santa Cruz.

Member of Kid Safe California, Sarah Thompson, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what she is doing to prevent this placement.