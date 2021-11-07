Kidnapping suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 45-year-old man was in custody Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges after a police chase and hours-long standoff in the Chollas Creek neighborhood.

The incident began at 7 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 5200 block of Rex Avenue after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun in the alley, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

“As officers arrived, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a van with a woman passenger,” the lieutenant said. “The woman yelled for help as they drove past police.”

Believing a kidnapping was occurring, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Sharki said. The driver led police on a lengthy pursuit through Mid- City and southeastern San Diego.

Officers used spike strips to bring the vehicle to a halt at 54th Street and Lea Street. The woman ran from the vehicle and officers took her to safety. Police said the woman was kidnapped by the driver, later identified as Adrian Lamont Brooks.

“The driver refused to exit the vehicle for several hours,” Sharki said.

The SDPD’s Emergency Negotiation Team and SWAT team were called to help de-escalate and resolve the situation. Brooks was taken into custody shortly after noon, and a firearm was recovered during the incident, police said.

Brooks was booked into the San Diego Central Jail at 5 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of two felony charges of kidnapping and committing a felony while under a restraining order. He also faces four misdemeanor charges, including evading a peace officer, false imprisonment, battery and violating a protective order, according to online jail records.

Bail was initially set at $150,000.

Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Division Felony Court.