Kids Hair Salon back open in the Purple Tier

Back in December hair salons were forced to close under the stay-at-home order. Many of those salons had to close for good. After 35 years in the La Mesa community, Kids Hair Salon is grateful to be one of the salons that is still standing. They have put in place all of the Covid-19 safety procedures. As owner Kristina Norris says, they have taken their sanitizing skills to the next level. They are so thankful to be back open to serve their loyal customers. They recommend that people call to make an appointment. Kids Hair Salon was opened 35 years ago by Kristina’s mother.