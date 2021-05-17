Kids Ninja Warrior Gym swings over pandemic hurdles





KIDWONDER, POINT LOMA (KUSI) – San Diego’s only Kids Ninja Warrior Gym has been catapulting over plenty of obstacles during the pandemic.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Kids Ninja Warrior Gym in Point Loma on Good Morning San Diego to see what gymnastics the child acrobats have learned since the business’s reopening.

KidWonder opened its doors in February 2020 and was forced to shut down a month later due to pandemic restrictions.

Over a year later, the business has survived and is even sending several kids to the ultimate Ninja Athlete Association Regionals and Nationals.

KidWonder holds Ninja Warrior Training classes and an open gym Monday through Saturday for ages two to 18.

The business is located at 4735 Point Loma Ave., San Diego, CA 92107.