Kids4Community founder Kenan Pala organized the Local Leader Challenge to help kids shape the future





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Covid-19 will change the way we, as a community, approach this year’s summer break, we wanted to create a unique way for children to stay active in their communities.

Therefore, we created the Local Leader Challenge which will host a series of “tests” varying from fitness and academics to volunteering. As usual, the Local Leader Challenge has no age requirement or age cap; however, this event is geared towards children between ages 4 and 12.

The Local Leader Challenge consists of four challenges that occur on a bi-weekly basis starting Monday, June 22nd, and ending Sunday, August 16th.

• Fitness Challenge

• Volunteering Challenge

• Literature Challenge

• Creative Challenge

There is no question that kids are the future, and we really wanted to take the time to help kids understand what an important role they have in shaping the feature. Being fit, taking care of our community, a good education and being creative are all important ingredients in becoming a good leader.

Kids4Community founder, Kenan Pala, discussed the new program with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.