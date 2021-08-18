Kimball Coastal Eatery is now open for business in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI)- Kimball Coastal Eatery held its grand opening in National City, August 13th, 2021. Kimball is formerly known as Goodies Bar & Grill and it underwent an extensive renovation to include a brand-new bar and outdoor patio. Kimball Coastal Eatery is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner and features an extensive American inspired menu. There is something on there for everyone as well as a kids menu.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner/executive chef, Jorge Bendesky about the grand opening. Bendesky says, “We want Kimball Coastal Eatery to be the best place to dine in the South Bay.” On weekends, you can enjoy live music, entertainment and sports games on the large outdoor patio.

For more information: https://www.kimballsd.com/