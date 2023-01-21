King tides threaten rain-washed coast days after storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent storms caused infrastructural damage to homes and businesses along the coast, as well as caused a loss of sand along the beaches.

The entire coast is now ill prepared to deal with the fast approaching King Tide set to hit the planet the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 21.

County crews worked quickly after the storms to rebuild sand barriers. Residents have also taken precautions by stacking sandbags at teh front of residences to prevent flooding.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Pacific Beach where a significant portion of the damage occurred weeks prior.