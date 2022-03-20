Kira Rudyk gives update on Russian invasion of Ukraine





KYIV, UKRAINE (KUSI) – A Russian missile in Kyiv Sunday hit near several residential and multiple-floor buildings, shattering the glass windows and causing the buildings to crumble, even an hour after the initial shock.

Kira Rudyk, from the Ukrainian Parliament of the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the current situation unfolding in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion.

Rudyk described visiting the site with the Mayor of Kyiv to try and see if anybody needed help.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how devastating it looks,” Rudyk said.

Another missile hit #Kyiv just an hour ago. This is what #Russia is doing to my city.#StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/r2olwuWH07 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 20, 2022

So the missile hit in between the buildings. The glass is everywhere. People are devastated.#StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/kBN4OLFqfC — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 20, 2022