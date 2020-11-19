Kitchen fire causes estimated $1 million in damages at Hamilton’s Tavern in South Park

SOUTH PARK (KUSI) – An investigation is underway into what caused a fire inside Hamilton’s Tavern in South Park.

San Diego Fire Rescue crews arrived to Hamilton’s Tavern on 30th Street around 5:00 AM, following reports of the kitchen fire.

The restaurant has been shut down since July due to the pandemic, and was recently shifting to outdoor dining. The owner said the now destroyed kitchen was a key to his ability to stay open.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within 25-minutes and no injuries were reported.