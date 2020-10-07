Kitchen fire damages six apartments in El Cajon, 20 residents displaced

EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unattended kitchen stove was blamed for an apartment fire in El Cajon Tuesday evening that caused damage to six apartments and displaced at least 20 residents.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, about 7:25 p.m. and found a second-story apartment fully engulfed in flames, according to Sgt. Patrick Fox of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire immediately threatened at least 10 apartments, all of which were evacuated, and an additional 10 apartments directly south of where the fire occurred were evacuated as a precaution, Fox said.

Firefighters from the San Miguel, Santee and El Cajon fire departments were able to extinguish the flames and deputies learned no one was inside the apartment when the fire started, he said.

The occupants of the apartment where the fire began were interviewed by authorities and it was determined the kitchen stove was left on and unattended, sparking the fire, Fox said.

No injuries were reported, but one apartment was damaged by fire, one unit sustained water damage and four others sustained water and smoke damage, Fox said.

Residents of the 10 apartments south of where the fire started were allowed to return home, but about 20 residents from the other 10 apartments remained evacuated due to the power in those units being turned off. San Diego Gas & Electric crews were working to restore power, Fox said.

The Red Cross set up a temporary staging area for affected residents in the Kelly’s Pub parking lot, 719 E. Bradley Ave.