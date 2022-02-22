Kitchens for Good nonprofit opens storefront selling second-hand cookware

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Nonprofit Kitchens for Good opened a storefront on Feb. 19, seeking to find a new way to fund its programs such as an apprenticeship program teaching culinary skills to the formerly incarcerated, foster youth, homeless folks, and more.

That new way is a 5,000-square-foot Pacific Beach storefront that sells second-hand cookware at discounted prices.

All proceeds from their sales go towards funding Apprenticeship, Hunger Relief, Food Waste Reduction, and Social Enterprise programs.

Visit the shop at 980 Hornblend St., Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shop takes slightly used goods at their Hornblend Street location during open hours. Pickup is also available for larger donations by emailing kitchen@kitchensforgood.org or calling (619) 997-2081.

For more information on the shop, visit www.kitchensforgood.org/shop

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from the storefront with more details.