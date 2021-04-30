Kitchens for Good opens new facility

Kitchens for Good has found a new home. They recently were able to renovate a large production kitchen at the Salvation Army Door of Hope campus for its new state-of-the-art kitchen and training center. Kitchens for Good‘s newly renovated state-of-the-art kitchen and training center will allow the organization to grow its hunger relief and apprenticeship programs to end the cycle of poverty, food waste and hunger in the region. The 7,500 sq. ft. kitchen and training facilities feature a larger classroom and kitchen that allows for the organization to streamline its hunger relief meal production and provide an improved instruction environment for its completely free culinary, baking and hospitality apprenticeship programs. The state-of-the-art teaching kitchen will allow Kitchens for Good instructors to provide hands-on culinary and baking training to an additional 150 San Diegans per year, triple the amount of cold storage capacity and specialized production equipment, to provide meals to working families impacted by COVID-19. Its apprenticeship program equips individuals overcoming histories of incarceration, homelessness, and foster care with the knife skills and life skills to launch meaningful careers so that they can move forward in life and make a positive impact on our community. Apprentices hone their professional skills while upcycling rescued food into healthy meals for hungry San Diegans.