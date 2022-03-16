Kiwanis Club of La Jolla partners with TSA to help Ukrainians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the past month, San Diegans have rallied from afar for Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla has been raising thousands of dollars to directly help those suffering overseas.

Craig Gagliardi, Kiwanis Club of La Jolla President, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how the club has been aiding those in Ukraine.

So far the club has raised about $23,000 within a week and they are hopeful they will raise more, Gagliardi described.

100% of their proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army World Services Office where they will help reach Ukrainians struggling by giving food, water, sanitation services, therapy, and more, Gagliardi said.