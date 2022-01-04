Knightscope Inc. creates crime fighting robots





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Stacy Stephens, Executive VP and Chief Client Officer at Knightscope where they create crime fighting robots.

Knightscope, Inc., is a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations.

The robots can detect crime real time from amber alerts, theft and even gun detection. You can see the decline in crime with robots at http://www.knightscope.com/crime.