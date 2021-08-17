Know before you go: cruise line COVID-19 restrictions

MAJESTIC PRINCESS, ALASKA (KUSI) – Cruise lines are hitting the high seas again as vaccination rates continue to increase.

Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications and Programs Manager at the Auto Club of Southern California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego live from the Majestic Princess off the frigid waters of Alaska to discuss common cruise line rules.

Shupe described that in order to board his cruise he had to present proof of full vaccination and proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of his departure from Seattle.

Masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status while indoors but not while on deck, balconies, or in personal rooms, Shupe explained.

More sanitation efforts are in effect, Shupe said, adding that the huge assortment of food is still available, but you are served by someone, instead of serving yourself.

In order to enforce social distancing, cruise liners are taking only about 40-70% of capacity, Shupe said.

Travel advisors at AAA will help you learn all the ins and outs of traveling on cruises.