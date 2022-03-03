Know before you go to the Garth Brooks concert this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In two days country legend, Garth Brooks, will take the stage at Petco Park for the first time ever!

More than 50,000 tickets have been sold for the concert.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jaclyn Lash, Vice President of Special Events, talks about what you should know before you go.

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. No re-entry will be allowed

Petco Park allows single-compartment bags that measure 7″ x 10″ or smaller, infant bags and medical bags

No outside food or beverages

All tickets for the show are digital and can be found in either the MLB Ballpark app or Ticketmaster app

Petco Park strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the ballpark, however do not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the facility

All information, including maps, is available at www.padres.com/garthbrooks.