Know the CDC’s policies on travel and cruises before you go





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vaccines are abundant and now vacations are on the brain again for many Americans.

In more than a year, this weekend marks the first cruise leaving American waters in more than one year.

Travel Expert Mark Murphy from TravelTribe, LLC, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the current changes to travel and cruises.

Anyone sailing out of Florida need not get vaccinated, Murphy explained, as Florida’s governor has mandated that cruise lines cannot demand vaccinations before boarding.

However, other cruise lines outside of Florida can demand that travelers are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated travelers will have to wear masks more often and be unable to go to certain areas, Murphy explained, adding that he thought this was terrible policy.

The rules are different for different cruises and countries, so Murphy strongly urged prospective travelers to forgo the apps and get a human travel agent, who can inform you on everything you need to know before you go.