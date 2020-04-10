Knowing the difference between allergy and coronavirus symptoms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Those living with seasonal allergies may find their symptoms are even more prevalent right now as high pollen levels continue to increase.

While most people are aware of what kinds of allergies they have and can identify the symptoms, uncertainty may arise when differentiating some allergies from the effects of a COVID-19 infection.

Carol Yan, MD, head and neck surgeon and otolaryngologist at UC San Diego Health talked to Good Morning San Diego about the main differences between the two, as well as provide more information on when to seek help from a medical professional.