KnowledgeCity: Free online job training for job seekers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, KnowledgeCity is providing completely free online training courses to help job seekers and those impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

The online training company offers over 14,000 online training videos covering necessary job and business soft skills like Time Management and Productivity. Each course contains a course test and a certificate of completion.

“KnowledgeCity wishes to support businesses and individuals during these difficult times with resources to build their skills and knowledge to help them re-enter the job market or enhance their business” said Samantha Bueche, Sales Manager at KnowledgeCity.

These courses can be easily accessed for free by visiting www.KnowledgeCity.com and selecting “Free Courses”