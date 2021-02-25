Koffie Co is fundraising to help Texans after winter storm
The owner of Koffie Co in Escondido decided after seeing the extreme weather in Texas he wanted to help. So David Chiddick decided to start a GoFundme for plumbing supplies, but he didn’t stop there. Chiddick, who is also a plumber, has gathered together a group of contractors and plumbers to go out to Texas and do the work for free. They were able to connect with the city of San Antonio to get a list of low income homes that needed help repairing their pipes. The group will be leaving from San Diego on Friday and will spend about five days helping in Texas.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-texas-winter-storm-victims?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer