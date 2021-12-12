Kona Kai Resort & Spa’s Holiday Craft Market offers artisanal goods





SHELTER ISLAND (KUSI) – Vendors local to San Diego offered artisanal goods both inside and outside at Kona Kai Resorts and Spa’s festive Holiday Craft Market Sunday.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live from the craft fair, speaking with the local artists, makers, bakers and even a surprise visit from Santa Claus and his elves.

Visit the fair at Kona Kai Resort & Spa at 1551 Shelter Island Dr. in the Point Loma Ballroom Sunday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free!