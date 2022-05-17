Kristie Bruce-Lane campaigns for California’s 76th State Assembly





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane (R) is a businesswoman and elected Water Board Director who is running for California’s 76th State Assembly.

Bruce-Lane joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.

She is campaigning on a platform of lowering taxes, tackling homelessness, and has been involved with community organizations such as a Regional Task Force that addresses the root causes of homelessness.

Bruce-Lane is running against Brian Maienschein and June Cutter.