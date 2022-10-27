Kristie Bruce-Lane promises to fight increased criminal activity and low literacy rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is a Republican candidate running for State Assembly, District 76.

In her own words, her goals are as follows:

Cut taxes for hardworking San Diego families

Support small businesses and their workers

Address the homeless crisis and clean up our neighborhoods

Hold Sacramento politicians and lobbyists accountable

Advocate and legislate Nursing Home Reform

Advocate for School Choice and safe learning environments for our children

Ensure clean and plentiful water for people, crops, and environment alike

More information: https://www.kristiebrucelane.com/