Kristie Bruce-Lane promises to fight increased criminal activity and low literacy rates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is a Republican candidate running for State Assembly, District 76.
In her own words, her goals are as follows:
- Cut taxes for hardworking San Diego families
- Support small businesses and their workers
- Address the homeless crisis and clean up our neighborhoods
- Hold Sacramento politicians and lobbyists accountable
- Advocate and legislate Nursing Home Reform
- Advocate for School Choice and safe learning environments for our children
- Ensure clean and plentiful water for people, crops, and environment alike
More information: https://www.kristiebrucelane.com/