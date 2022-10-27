Kristie Bruce-Lane promises to fight increased criminal activity and low literacy rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is a Republican candidate running for State Assembly, District 76.

In her own words, her goals are as follows:

  • Cut taxes for hardworking San Diego families
  • Support small businesses and their workers
  • Address the homeless crisis and clean up our neighborhoods
  • Hold Sacramento politicians and lobbyists accountable
  • Advocate and legislate Nursing Home Reform
  • Advocate for School Choice and safe learning environments for our children
  • Ensure clean and plentiful water for people, crops, and environment alike

More information: https://www.kristiebrucelane.com/

