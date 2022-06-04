Kristie Bruce-Lane vies for District 76 State Assembly seat





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is running for the 76th assembly district race.

Kristie Bruce-Lane, candidate for the 76th assembly district race, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her campaign for the 76th district.

The 76th district is comprised of coastal North County, stretching as far north to the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and as far south as Encinitas.

Sacramento politicians aren’t getting the job done and have been putting suffocating regulations and ever-increasing taxes on Californians, Bruce-Lane said.