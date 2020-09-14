Kristin Gaspar discusses her re-election campaign and SDSU COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristin Gaspar is running for re-election to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to represent District 3 in California.

On Friday Gaspar said she sent a letter to Governor Newsom asking him to consider the uniqueness of the SDSU outbreak and to not shut down our entire economy as a result. “The County will likely surpass the case rate of 6.9 allowed to stay in the red tier during its evaluation on Tuesday. If this happens, we will have to turn things around by the next state assessment or face a third shutdown,” said Gaspar.

San Diego State University reported 29 new COVID-19 cases among students Sunday, bringing the total number of student cases to 621 since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

University officials said they were aware of 617 confirmed cases among students and four probable cases. The university has not received any reports of faculty or staff who have tested positive, SDSU health officials said.

The majority of the 621 cases are students living off-campus in San Diego, according to the university. About 75% of students testing positive live in off-campus housing not managed by the university, with 73% of the cases among the freshman and sophomore classes.

Incumbent Kristin Gaspar faces Terra Lawson-Remer in the general election for San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3.

On Good Morning San Diego Gaspar discussed her race and why she should be re-elected.