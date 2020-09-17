Kristin Gaspar says Supervisors will hold emergency meeting to potentially file lawsuit against Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After Supervisor Jim Desmond’s motion to not enforce any state regulations on San Diego County businesses failed to receive a second, some of the Republican Supervisors are continuing to find ways to help people get their operations back to normal.

Furthermore, as coronavirus cases among San Diego State University students continue to rise, San Diego County is expecting to be forced back into Tier 1 (Purple) in the coming days.

To fight back against the California state government ordering San Diego County move back into a more restrictive reopening tier, the Board of Supervisors have called an emergency, closed door, meeting to respond to Governor Gavin Newsom’s expectation to put San Diego back into the most restrictive tier.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the closed door meeting and how she is working to get local businesses back open despite Gavin Newsom’s orders to close.

Last Tuesday, Supervisor Jim Desmond introduced a motion to the Board of Supervisors for the County of San Diego to not enforce the state’s COVID reopening restrictions.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was expected to second the motion which would have led to a vote, but she didn’t. Gaspar explained that doesn’t mean she isn’t working to get our businesses back open, she just didn’t think that was the best way to do so.

After the motion failed to receive a second, Gaspar tweeted businesses would still be eligible to lose their state licenses and CARES funding.

Sup Desmond’s Motion was symbolic, no teeth. My vote was based on concerns that business owners will lose state licenses & CARES funding which has helped many keep doors open. I too am a struggling business owner fighting since April to re-open businesses. Look at my posts. https://t.co/XvTIrqQLFT pic.twitter.com/cJ2WxPE90p — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) September 16, 2020

I am imploring the Gov remove SDSU's COVID cases from the County's tally in order to stay in the red tier. I'm also working to get relief from impossible state metrics, and establish local control. The state's cookie cutter approach will not work in SD. pic.twitter.com/YJCPEWLXgf — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) September 17, 2020