KUSI celebrates President’s Day in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI helped celebrate President’s Day with stories and historic lessons from around San Diego.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jane Hampton Cook, Presidential Historian, about the history of President’s Day.

Congress created Presidents Day as the third Monday in February. Presidents Day officially recognizes George Washington’s birthday and created a uniform three day weekend. The irony is that Presidents Day never actually occurs on George Washington’s birthday, which is February 22 because February 22 can never be the third Monday of February.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at Rudford’s in North Park to talk about their historic San Diego photographic mural outside of their restaurant.

The murals description reads:

“In a visit to San Diego…the president traveled down El Cajon Boulevard on his way to San Diego State College where he gave the commence address… This is an actual photo of the motorcade taken by local teenager James Daigh as it passed Rudford’s Restaurant on that Thursday morning…”

Later on in the morning Ed Lenderman traveled out to Balboa Park to talk with the infamous Jim Kidrick about the Presidential Space Exploration and the great space race against Russia (fitting for the current climate).