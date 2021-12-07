KUSI commemorates the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI helps honor the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor with several commemorative events and interviews.

On Good Morning San Diego, Paul Rudy talked to a Pearl Harbor survivor, George Coburn about his story on that fateful day that threw the United States into World War II.

George is now 102 years young, and continues to tell his story and his involvement in the war.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked to the USS Midway Museum associate, Dave Koontz, about the significance of the Midway in WWII and how they honor Pearl Harbor Day in San Diego.

On Tuesday, The USS Midway Museum will honor the anniversary with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck.

The attack on Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II, on December 7th 1941.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’S Elizabeth Alvarez talked with CEO and President of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, about the Pearl Harbor Attack against America by Japan that happened 80 years ago today.

Kidrick talked more on the United States involvement in World War II and the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.