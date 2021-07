KUSI Contributor Joe Perkins discusses CA Gubernatorial race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today’s the last day to officially declare candidacy in the California Gubernatorial race. Amid the recall election, dozens are looking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.

One of those candidates is nationally syndicated talk Radio Host, Author and Attorney Larry Elder.

KUSI Political Contributor Joe Perkins joins KUSI to discuss the addition of Elder to the race and recall, in general.