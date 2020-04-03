KUSI Contributor Joe Perkins explains the extreme jobless figures amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

KUSI Contributor Joe Perkins called in to KUSI News to explain the profoundly worrisome jobless figures and segue to Speaker Pelosi’s proposal of Obama-like infrastructure legislation to reboot the beleaguered job market.

