KUSI Contributor Mark Larson discusses Mayor Faulconer’s support for San Diego Police reform measure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer is throwing his support behind a proposed November ballot measure that would form an independent task force to investigate alleged misconduct by San Diego Police Officers.

The measure hasn’t yet qualified for the ballot, but would be among the most significant police reforms enacted in San Diego.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host, Mark Larson, discussed the measure with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes.