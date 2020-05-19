KUSI Contributor Mark Larson discusses the political fallout Governor Newsom may have faced for keeping California closed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed some of the requirements to allow more counties to restart their economies.

But, if he didn’t do that, he could have suffered political fallout if he continued to keep the state closed.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson discussed why Newsom needed to allow the reopening phase sooner than he originally planned for.

