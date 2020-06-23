KUSI Contributor Mark Larson discusses the recent uptick in San Diego County coronavirus cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The increase of coronavirus cases continue in many different areas across the United States.

This comes as more young people are testing positive for the virus. Florida recently surpassed more than 100,000 cases, and many of them are with people between the ages of 18 and 35.

Health Officials claim it’s due the lack of social distancing, and people not wearing masks.

Sunday, we saw the highest single one day increase of coronavirus cases in San Diego County.

