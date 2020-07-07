KUSI Contributor Mark Larson on media’s negative reaction to Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (KUSI) — At the foot of Mount Rushmore and on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump embodied patriotism in a speech that highlighted everything the United States of America stands for.

Some of Trump’s supporters said it was the best speech he’s given during his presidency. But his opponents continue to say everything he does is detrimental to the country.

For example, if you read mainstream media reports they will say Trump “dug deeper into America’s divisions by accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.”

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson discussed why there is such a big disconnect between the media and Americans who support the President of the United States on KUSI News.

Wonderful evening at the majestic #MountRushmore celebrating the spirit of America’s Independence & witnessing a beautiful display of fireworks. Let’s reflect on the ideals that make this country great & always remember the blessings of freedom & liberty. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/oOUMtSDOou — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2020