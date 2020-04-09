KUSI Contributor Mark Larson on Socialist Bernie Sanders dropping out of presidential race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson joined KUSI News to discuss Sanders’ decision to drop out.

RELATED STORY: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee