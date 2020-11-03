KUSI Contributor Mark Larson previews election day’s biggest races in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is tomorrow! Many people have already voted, but tomorrow is the last day to do so.

If you haven’t voted yet, KUSI contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson breaks down the biggest races to watch in San Diego County.

Some of the most watched races include:

Mayoral race: Barbara Bry & Todd Gloria

Board of Supervisors District 1: Ben Hueso & Nora Vargas

Board of Supervisors District 2: Steve Vaus & Joel Anderson

Board of Supervisors District 3: Kristin Gaspar & Terra Lawson-Remer

If Supervisor Kristin Gaspar loses, the balance of power on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will switch to the Democrats.

There is a stark contrast in the policy preferences between Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, and her opponent Terra Lawson-Remer, making the race even more important to the district and San Diego voters.