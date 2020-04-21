KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan explains how low oil prices will impact the United States economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – US stocks dropped sharply Monday, all three indices closed down with the biggest being the Dow Jones losing almost 2.4%.

The S&P 500 followed falling 1.8% and the Nasdaq also fell about 1%. This is the first downward trend after gains of at least 15% over the past two weeks.

The average price of a gallon of gas dropped to its lowest since February 2017… $2.84.

Officials say the dropping prices are a direct result of a decrease in demand since the majority of people are staying home.

Higher unemployment has also resulted in less people driving to work, increasing gasoline inventories.

KUSI Contributor and AM 600 KOGO radio host Sully Sullivan discussed all of Monday’s action with us via Skype.