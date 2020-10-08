KUSI contributor Tom Del Beccaro says Kamala Harris constantly lied throughout the debate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The one and only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election season is now in the books.

Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris debated in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. Both agreed to use plexiglass shields to protect each other from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

To no surprise, Kamala Harris attacked Pence by criticizing the Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic.

Pence responded by outlining the steps they took in the early parts of the pandemic like banning travel from China.

But, one of the biggest lies of the night came when Senator Harris was asked about energy policy, if her and Biden were to win the election.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to raise taxes,” Pence said. “They want to bury our economy under a $2 trillion Green New Deal, which you were one of the original co-sponsors of in the United States Senate. They want to abolish fossil fuels and ban fracking which would cost hundreds of thousands of American jobs all across the heartland.”

Former Chairman of the Republican Party in California, author and KUSI Contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to the VP debate on Good Morning San Diego.

Beccaro said he thinks Harris appeared “condescending” and proved she is not ready to be Vice President of the United States.

Del Beccaro also said that Harris “lied throughout the debate.” But Del Beccaro explained that COVID response is not the easiest issue for Pence and Trump to defend because “they want to look forward.”