KUSI exclusive with legendary rocker Sammy Hagar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Once the lead singer of a band called Montrose and went on to become one of the greatest solo rock musicians ever. Known as the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar went on to become the lead singer of one of the greatest rock bands ever, Van Halen.

In a Good Morning San Diego exclusive the 72-year-old singer-songwriter discussed how he will be spending his summer after the Red Rocker’s Sammy Hagar & The Circle Summer 2020 Tour was officially canceled.

Legendary rocker and entrepreneur shared some of his premium cocktails and delicious food pairings for backyard barbecues.

Spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar, joined forces with Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Guy Fieri, to create a new tequila: Santo Tequila Blanco. An “old world”-style tequila, Santo Tequila Blanco is the second spirit in the Santo family, joining Santo Mezquila, the world’s first and only blend of tequila and mezcal. Both spirits are made from 100% Blue Weber agave, with Santo Mezquila also using artisanal mezcal handcrafted from Espadin agave with the help of a third-generation master distiller from the famed Jaliscan Highlands of Mexico.

Hagar also shared his love for Mexico and fresh made salsa which he said is perfect for summer barbecues.

When he’s not making tequila and salsa from his garden Hagar is doing the “Lockdown Sessions” on YouTube with The Circle, each from his home.

You watch his current TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, airing on AXS on Sunday nights.