KUSI invites viewers to fundraiser at Hacienda Casa Blanca for LLS campaign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Join Diane Tuazon and the entire Good Morning San Diego crew for ‘Celebrity Waiter Night’ as they try to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Good food, good company, and a good cause! They have a month left of fundraising – let’s all come together to support. See you all there!
Who: ‘Good Morning San Diego’ crew
Where: Hacienda Casa Blanca
700 N Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
When: Friday May 19th / 5-8pm
Why: Help blood cancer research and support those battling the disease.