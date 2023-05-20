KUSI invites viewers to fundraiser at Hacienda Casa Blanca for LLS campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Join Diane Tuazon and the entire Good Morning San Diego crew for ‘Celebrity Waiter Night’ as they try to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Good food, good company, and a good cause! They have a month left of fundraising – let’s all come together to support. See you all there!

Who: ‘Good Morning San Diego’ crew

Where: Hacienda Casa Blanca

700 N Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

When: Friday May 19th / 5-8pm

Why: Help blood cancer research and support those battling the disease.