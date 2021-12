KUSI News collects toys for tots through Dec. 15





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News’s Toys for Tots event will culminate on Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McGregor’s Ale House and Trattoria Don Pietro – Sicilian Italian Cuisine.

We are accepting toys until then.

Michael Panettiere, owner of SoCal Flooring, was the title sponsor of the event and joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis live on “Good Morning San Diego” on Sunday.