KUSI News confirms identity of woman shot and killed inside US Capitol

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — The woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area.

KUSI News has spoken with her husband.

The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.

Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.

The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation into her death continues.

KUSI sends our condolences to her family and all who knew her.