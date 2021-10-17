KUSI News Director Steve Cohen awarded SDCGO 2020 Media Figure of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gun Owners Association held their Second Amendment Celebration Dinner in Mission Valley Saturday.

Hundreds turned out for the fundraising efforts, supporting county-wide second amendment advocacy.

Awards were given to a number of people, including volunteers, elected officials, and even journalists, such as KUSI News Director Steve Cohen, who was awarded the SDCGO 2020 Media Figure of the Year.