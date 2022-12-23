KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better.

Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.

Violent altercations are being caught on video on a near daily basis.

Our San Diego County Supervisors have tried housing the homeless in hotels throughout the county, mainly in El Cajon, but the results have been increase crime and drug use at the locations. So that program is clearly failing, yet, our elected officials from both sides of the aisle constantly lie, saying the situation is improving.

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen has heard from all sides of the debate for years, and discussed the crisis on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego