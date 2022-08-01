KUSI News dominates 2022 San Diego Union Tribune Reader’s Poll





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The results are in for the San Diego Union Tribune’s annual “San Diego’s Best” reader’s poll.

KUSI came away the clear favorite TV Station among San Diegans, winning every single TV category in 2022.

KUSI News won the following categories:

Local Evening News Station

Local Morning News Station

Local News Anchor – Jenny Milkowski

Local News Sportscaster – Brandon Stone

Local Weekend News Station

Television Personality – Jenny Milkowski

KUSI News thanks all of San Diego for watching our broadcast as we promise to continue delivering more local news.

The 2022 results aren’t much different from 2021, proving KUSI’s dedication to giving a voice to the people is meaningful and important to San Diegans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)