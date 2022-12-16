KUSI News hosts ‘Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive’ parties across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of the holiday season, KUSI News held various toy drives across San Diego County where our viewers stopped by to donate gifts for families who need them.

The “Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive” featured events at the 55 Yard Line in San Marcos, Don Pietro’s in Old Town, and McGregor’s Ale House in Mission Valley.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Mark Mathis hosted at the 55 Yard Line.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell were at McGregor’s Ale House, and KUSI’s Teresa Sardina and Logan Byrnes were at Don Pietro’s in Old Town.

The whole night was broadcasted live on Good Evening San Diego, and KUSI can’t thank our viewers enough for making it such a big success.