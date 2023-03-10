KUSI News responds to verdict in Sandra Maas trial





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The case of Sandra Maas versus KUSI concluded Thursday evening, after weeks of testimony over her salary, and that of her male co-anchor Allen Denton.

Maas was paid less than Denton, which she contended that was due to discrimination based upon gender and age.

She further claimed that she was not offered a new contract because of retaliation for her whistleblower claim of pay disparity.

KUSI Attorney Ken Fitzgerald appeared on Good Evening San Diego shortly after the verdict to respond.

Fitzgerald explained Maas wanted, “$7.9 million in damages.” The verdict awarded Maas “$1.495 million, so a fraction of what she was after.”

Fitzgerald then broke down the damages, “she got a damage award under the Equal Pay Act for $200,000 total. She got an award of emotional distress damages of $80,000. She was seeking millions of dollars for emotional distress, and she obtained a verdict of $1.495 million for lost past and future wages under her whistleblower claim. She claimed that she was a whistleblower and she alerted the company to a violation of the Equal Pay Act, we didn’t agree with that. The jury however found that she was entitled to $1.495 million in economic damages.”

Importantly, Fitzgerald continued, “the jury did not find any malice, or fraud, or oppression on behalf of the company. Her lawyer, in closing arguments, said that this was a case that ‘cried out for punitive damages,’ but the jury disagreed with that, and found that no punitive damages were warranted.”

Citing irregularities in the trial, Fitzgerald confirmed KUSI will be appealing the verdict.