KUSI partners with the San Diego Food Bank for its annual San Diego Blues Festival

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank and KUSI are putting their heads together for the annual San Diego Blues Festival fundraiser.

The event takes place Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Embarcadero Marina Park North, allowing for 100% capacity.

Chris Charter, Vice President of Development & Communications at San Diego Food Bank, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss more details about the event.

The Blues Fest will feature nine musical acts on two stages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All sales at the event will benefit the San Diego Food Bank.

Advance tickets are $40 and children 12 and under are free.

To learn more visit www.sdbluesfest.com