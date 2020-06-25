KUSI Political Contributor Joe Perkins urges vandals to immediately stop destroying statues and property

As statues continue to be unlawfully taken down across the country in the name of justice, it has become clear that the vandals making these actions don’t care about who the statues represent.

The destruction of historical monuments across the United States is being used to show the power the extremists who are exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement have.

Even right here in San Diego, there is a petition to rename the Andrew Jackson Post Office in El Cajon. Supporters of the petition say Jackson was a slave owner and propose renaming the Harriet Tubman post office.