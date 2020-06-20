KUSI political contributor Tom Del Beccaro: “It’s time to recall Governor Newsom”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is suffering from a failed governorship, according to author and KUSI political contributor Tom Del Beccaro.

Del Beccaro said he is pushing for Newsom’s recall to put pressure on him over a number of issues including; “Water shortages, wildfires, power outages, government shutdowns, homelessness, exploding deficits, and uncontrolled crime and violence. All of these problems seem to be converging at once, and they’re leaving Californians angry and distraught,” said Del Beccaro.

The California Legislature has approved a spending plan to cover an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit. But the plan lawmakers approved on Monday likely will not become law because it does not have the backing of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has the power to sign, veto or alter whatever the Legislature sends him. Lawmakers passed a budget anyway to make sure they met a constitutional deadline and will continue to be paid.

Legislative leaders will continue to negotiate with the Newsom administration to reach an agreement before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s $58 billion plan to end its contentious bankruptcy is about to clear its final hurdle. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali says he intends to sign an order confirming the plan late Friday or Saturday. The nation’s largest utility faced dozens of lawsuits after its outdated equipment ignited a series of wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people and wiped out entire towns.

State regulators are still investigating PG&E’s mishandling of those deliberate blackouts, which left many wondering how an area that’s home to some of the world’s most influential technology companies can’t find a way to keep the power on for days at a time. PG&E has pledged to better communicate about future outages and take steps to reduce how often they’re used.

Tom Del Beccaro is the former Chairman of the California Republican Party and former U.S. Senate Candidate from California.